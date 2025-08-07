Rushanara Ali resigns as Homelessness Minister

Rushanara Ali, MP for Bethnal Green and Stepney, has resigned as Labour’s homelessness minister.

The news comes hours after it was reported that Ali allegedly gave her tenants four months’ notice in November 2023.

This notice reportedly stated that their £3,300-a-month lease would not be renewed.

The property was later found to be listed at £4,000 per month.

The former tenant, Laura Jackson, said: “It’s an absolute joke. Trying to get that much money from renters is extortion.”

Jackson later discovered that the home’s rent had been raised by £700.

This incident contradicted Labour’s proposed Renters’ Rights Bill, which prohibits landlords from re-listing properties at a higher rent within six months of asking tenants to vacate.

On August 7, 2025, Rushanara Ali announced her decision to resign from Parliament.

In a letter written to the Prime Minister, Sir Keir Starmer, she said:

“It is with a heavy heart that I offer you my resignation as a Minister.

“It has been the honour of my life to have played my part in first securing and then serving as part of this Labour Government.

“You have my continued commitment, loyalty and support.

“Further to recent reporting, I wanted to make it clear that at all times I have followed all relevant legal requirements.

“I believe I took my responsibilities and duties seriously, and the facts demonstrate this.

“However, it is clear that continuing in my role will be a distraction from the ambitious work of the government.

“I have therefore decided to resign from my Ministerial position.

“Working alongside the Deputy Prime Minister, we secured record investment in social and affordable housing, and nearly a billion pounds of funding to alleviate homelessness and rough sleeping.

“I am proud to have delivered this government’s election strategy, leading to legislation that will protect and enhance our democracy, with tough new laws on foreign donations, extending the vote to 16 and 17 year-olds, and tackling harassment and intimidation in public life.

“More widely, I have been proud to serve in a government that is investing in the NHS, rebuilding communities, securing trade deals, delivering jobs and growth, and rebuilding Britain’s place on the world stage.

“Under your leadership, Britain is showing international leadership on a range of issues, from standing up for Ukraine against Russian aggression, to working with our allies on developing a pathway to end the war in Gaza, including recognition of Palestinian statehood.

“I want to thank you and the Deputy Prime Minister for your support and for giving me the opportunity to serve the British public in this Labour Government.

“Please be assured of my continued support.”

Rushanara Ali was born in Bishwanath, Sylhet, Bangladesh on March 14, 1975.

She assumed office as the homelessness minister on July 9, 2024.

Ali was preceded by Lee Rowley for Building Safety and Felicity Buchan for homelessness.