100 CHT schools to get Starlink internet in 6 months

The government is set to bring high-speed satellite internet to 100 schools in the Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) within the next six months through Starlink connectivity, marking a major step toward digital education in one of Bangladesh’s most remote regions.

The initiative aims to enhance access to modern, technology-driven learning for students in hilly and isolated areas, where traditional internet infrastructure has long been inadequate.

Supradip Chakma, Adviser on CHT Affairs, said the project will allow students to participate in online classes led by qualified teachers from urban centers, helping to close the educational gap between the hill districts and the rest of the country. “This will not only improve the quality of education but also ensure equity in learning opportunities,” he said.

He emphasized that exposure to digital tools and online platforms will equip students with vital technological skills, better preparing them for higher education and competitive job markets.

In addition to the Starlink rollout, the government is advancing a broader development agenda for the region, including the establishment of engineering and nursing colleges, student hostels, orphanages, and dormitories to support educational access and youth development.

Economic empowerment initiatives are also underway, with a focus on sustainable agriculture and agro-based industries. A three-year bamboo cultivation program has been launched, alongside projects in livestock farming and fisheries.

Chakma highlighted bamboo as a key driver of economic growth in the CHT, noting its potential for both income generation and environmental sustainability. The government also plans to expand commercial cultivation of coffee, cashew nuts, and corn—crops well-suited to the region’s terrain—for domestic and export markets.

Reiterating the government’s commitment to inclusive development, Chakma stressed the importance of protecting the rights of all communities in the CHT.

He called for strengthened communal harmony and greater integration of hill communities into the national mainstream, emphasizing that development must be both equitable and environmentally responsible.

“This is about empowering the people of the hills with education, opportunity, and dignity,” he said. “Our vision is one of unity, self-reliance, and shared progress.”