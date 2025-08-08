Air ambulance crashes near Nairobi, killing at least six

At least six people have died and two others were injured after an air ambulance crashed in a residential area near Nairobi, Kenya.

According to local authorities, the incident occurred on Thursday (August 7) around 3:00 pm local time, shortly after the aircraft took off from Wilson Airport en route to Somaliland.

Kiambu County Commissioner Henry Wafula confirmed that four people on board, including the pilot, were killed. Additionally, two residents of the house where the aircraft crashed also died. The injured were taken to a nearby hospital, and their condition remains critical.

Photos taken by AFP journalists at the scene show crowds of onlookers and members of the Kenya Red Cross and emergency response teams searching through the wreckage.

Local resident Tasha Wanjira told AFP that the air ambulance caught fire mid-air before crashing into the small residential area.