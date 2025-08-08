Bangladesh U-20 women crush East Timor 8-0

Bangladesh’s U-20 women’s football team delivered a stunning performance, demolishing East Timor 8–0 in their second Group A match of the AFC U-20 Women’s Asian Cup qualifiers at the Laos National Stadium on Friday.

The dominant victory showcased Bangladesh’s growing strength on the youth stage, with Trishna Rani emerging as the star of the night after netting a clinical hat-trick. Midfielder Shanti Mardy also etched her name in the highlight reel with a rare and spectacular Olympic goal—a direct score from a corner kick—thrilling fans and teammates alike.

The scoring began in the 20th minute when Sinha Jahan Shikha rose powerfully to head in a precise corner from Swapna Rani. Shanti Mardy doubled the lead in the 32nd minute with her remarkable Olympic goal, followed by Nobiron Khatun’s finish in the 36th minute. Trishna then struck before halftime to make it 4–0, sending the team into the break with full control.

Bangladesh returned with relentless attacking intent. Trishna scored her second goal in the 57th minute, capitalizing on a well-worked team move. Sagarika lit up the match in the 73rd minute with a solo effort, weaving past defenders before slotting home. Trishna completed her hat-trick in the 83rd minute, assisted by Sagarika, and substitute Munki Akter sealed the emphatic win with the eighth goal deep into stoppage time.

The result follows Bangladesh’s strong opening match, a 3–1 victory over hosts Laos, where Sagarika scored twice and Munki once. With FIFA rankings placing Bangladesh at 104th and East Timor at 158th, the performance reflects both the gap in form and the progress of Bangladesh’s youth development program.

Under tournament rules, the group winners and the three best runners-up across all groups will advance to the next round. Bangladesh now faces a decisive final group match against powerhouse South Korea on August 10—a tough but pivotal challenge in their quest to reach the next stage.

The team’s commanding displays have sparked excitement among fans and football enthusiasts, signaling a bright future for women’s football in Bangladesh as the young Tigers continue to roar on the continental stage.