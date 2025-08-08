Eggs, onions, oil, spices prices spike amid market trumoil

Continued heavy monsoon rains across Bangladesh have caused significant disruptions in agricultural production and supply chains, leading to sharp increases in the prices of essential food items. Consumers, particularly those from low- and middle-income groups, are feeling the pinch as market prices rise steadily.

In Dhaka’s key retail markets, staples including eggs, onions, cooking oil, green chilies, lentils, and various meats have seen notable price hikes over the past week.

At Mirpur’s Matikata Fresh Market, large hilsa fish are fetching up to Tk 2,100 per kilogram, while medium-sized hilsa start at Tk 1,200. Rui fish prices range between Tk 300 and 450 per kilogram, with vendors citing increased weekend demand as a contributing factor.

Poultry prices have also risen, with broiler chicken now priced at Tk 160 per kilogram, up from Tk 145–150 last week. Imported Pakistani chicken costs around Tk 300 per kilogram, and local desi chicken is selling between Tk 550 and 600. Beef is currently priced at Tk 750 per kilogram, while mutton stands at Tk 1,200.

Farm-fresh eggs are selling at BDT 46–50 per tray, roughly BDT 140–145 per dozen.

The cooking oil and spice markets have experienced some of the steepest increases:

Soybean oil has risen to Tk 172 per liter fromTk162. Palm oil and super palm oil prices have increased byTk10 andTk11 respectively. Flour prices have climbed toTk65 per kilogram fromTk50–55. Masur dal is priced atTk135 per kilogram; small lentils atTk155; and large lentils range fromTk95 to 110. Local onions are up toTk85 per kilogram fromTk60–65. Garlic prices areTk160 locally andTk220 for imported varieties. Imported ginger costs betweenTk180 and 280 per kilogram. Cardamom prices have surged toTk5,200 per kilogram.Green chili prices have also reportedly risen sharply due to crop damage, although exact figures are unavailable.

Potato prices have seen a slight decrease, currently selling between Tk 20 and 30 per kilogram compared to Tk 30–35 last week.

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) has confirmed rising prices for flour, soybean and palm oils, masur dal, chicken, onions, garlic, ginger, cardamom, and eggs, while prices for potatoes, some local garlic, and selected steel products have stabilized or fallen.

Market experts attribute the price volatility to ongoing waterlogging in farmland, damage to vegetable crops, and transportation challenges caused by persistent heavy rains. With these conditions expected to continue, consumers may face further inflation in basic food prices in the coming weeks.

Officials and analysts are urging the government to strengthen market interventions such as subsidized sales through TCB and to improve supply chain logistics to ease price pressures and protect vulnerable consumers.