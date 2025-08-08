Jatiya Party set for new beginning with national council: Anisul

The Jatiya Party is set to embark on a transformative journey as it prepares to hold its 10th National Council on Saturday, marking a pivotal moment in its efforts to restore internal democracy and organizational unity.

In a press conference held at the party’s Gulshan headquarters on Friday, Barrister Anisul Islam Mahmud, the party’s acting chairman, described the upcoming council as a “historic” step toward overcoming internal divisions and revitalizing the nation’s oldest opposition party.

“This is not a split,” Anisul Islam asserted. “The 10th National Council will be held tomorrow in full accordance with our party constitution and a directive from the courts. We have informed the Election Commission and invited its representatives to observe the proceedings.”

He emphasized that the council will reestablish internal party democracy, which he said has been eroded in recent years. A key outcome, he announced, will be the abolition of controversial constitutional provisions and the end of the one-man leadership model that has long dominated the party.

“From now on, the Jatiya Party will function under a system of collective leadership,” Anisul Islam declared. “This is not just a procedural change — it is a fundamental shift in how we govern ourselves.”

Party Secretary General Mujibul Haque Chunnu, in a separate written statement, explained that the council was necessitated by a July 30 court order that temporarily barred the current party chairman from carrying out organizational activities. This ruling created a leadership vacuum, stalling party operations at a crucial time ahead of the next general election.

“Given the political realities and the approaching election timeline, it is imperative that a major political force like the Jatiya Party does not remain inactive,” Chunnu said.

Invoking Clause 20(2)(b) of the party constitution, he revealed that senior leaders — led by Anisul Islam — held a Presidium meeting on August 5, where they unanimously resolved to convene the national council without delay.

The council was originally scheduled for June 28, just before the Election Commission’s June 30 deadline for party activities. However, logistical issues related to venue availability forced a postponement. The party has since submitted a formal request for a two-month extension, which is currently under review by the Election Commission.

Co-chairman ABM Ruhul Amin Hawlader underscored the broader significance of the event, framing it as part of a national democratic awakening.

“We are at a turning point. The courage and desire for change demonstrated by the people in 2024 must now be translated into political reality. The Jatiya Party is ready to lead that transformation.”

Hawlader stressed that the council is not merely a constitutional obligation, but a strategic renaissance aimed at restoring the party’s credibility and relevance in national politics.

The press conference was attended by a broad coalition of senior party leaders, signaling a unified front behind the reform agenda.

Together, the leadership reaffirmed their commitment to democratic governance, organizational stability, and national political engagement. They expressed confidence that the council would not only resolve internal disputes but also reposition the Jatiya Party as a principled and credible opposition force.

With the 10th National Council set to convene at Emmanuel’s Party Center in Gulshan, the event is expected to adopt new leadership structures, amend the party constitution, and chart a renewed political course.

“This is not the end — it is a new beginning. From tomorrow, the Jatiya Party will be a party of the people, by the people, and for democracy,” he said.

Among others, Co-chairman Syed Abu Hossain Babla, Presidium members: Nasrin Jahan Ratna, Shafiqul Islam Sentu, Zahirul Islam Zahir, Mostafa Al Mahmud, Masrur Mawla, Jasim Uddin Bhuiyan, and Arifur Rahman Khan, former MP and academic Professor Nurul Islam Milon and advocate Ziaul Haque Mridha, were present on the occasion.