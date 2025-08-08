Man stabbed to death in public in Sylhet

A man was stabbed to death in public in Sylhet on Thursday night (August 7).

The incident occurred around 11:30 PM near the city’s Queen Bridge area.

The victim was identified as Dalim, 35, son of Lokman Mia from Merenga village in Mymensingh district.

Police suspect that the killing was linked to a mugging attempt.

According to locals, the attacker stabbed Dalim and then calmly walked away while still holding a sharp weapon. Onlookers were too afraid to intervene due to the weapon. Later, witnesses rushed the injured man to the hospital.

Sylhet Metropolitan Police (SMP) Media Officer, Additional Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saiful Islam, confirmed that the incident was likely related to a mugging. The body has been sent to Sylhet MAG Osmani Medical College morgue for an autopsy. Police are currently conducting operations to arrest the suspect.