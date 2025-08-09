‘Honeytrap’ used in journalist Tuhin murder: GMP Commissioner

Gazipur Metropolitan Police (GMP) Commissioner Dr Nazmul Karim Khan has said that a woman named Parul Akhter alias Golapi has made a ‘honeytrap’ shortly before the murder of journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin.

At a press briefing on Saturday noon, the police commissioner said a man named Badshah fell into the trap of Golapi while credited while withdrawing Tk 25,000 from a ATM booth. The woman kept harassing Badsha in the street, at one point Badsha punched her. At that time, Golapika’s associates stabbed Badsha. While Badsha was running away, a gang of criminals chased him. And journalist Asaduzzaman Tuhin was recording this video.

The criminals then pressurised Tuhin to remove the video. But Tuhin did not hear which made them angry. They chased Tuhin and stabbed him. Tuhin then took shelter at a grocery shop where he was hacked to death by the gang.

Seven people, who were directly involved in the incident, have been arrested and they confessed to their involvement. Of the seven, six were arrested by police and one was RAB.

Eight are identified through CCTV footage, of them seven were arrested. Police drive is on to arrest the rest one culprit.