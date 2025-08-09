Nat’l polls to be held in early Feb: CEC

Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) A M M Nasir Uddin announced on Saturday that the next national election in Bangladesh is scheduled to take place in the first half of February.

Speaking earlier in the day at a meeting with election officials from Rangpur division, the CEC said the Election Commission (EC) plans to replace personnel involved in previous election processes with new officials. He assured that the commission is fully prepared to tackle any law and order challenges during the upcoming polls.

“As the election approaches, law and order conditions are expected to improve further. We will include fresh personnel in the election process, excluding those previously involved wherever possible,” Nasir Uddin stated. He reiterated the EC’s commitment to fulfilling its promise of conducting a free and fair election.

The commission has also initiated various measures to combat the use of artificial intelligence (AI) in election campaigns. The election schedule is expected to be announced at least two months before the polling date.

The Chief Adviser’s Office formally requested the Election Commission to complete all preparations for holding the national election before Ramadan begins in February 2026. This request was conveyed through a letter sent on August 6 by the Chief Adviser’s Principal Secretary, M Siraj Uddin Mia, urging the EC to undertake all necessary arrangements to ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and festive election.

This move follows a call made by Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during his speech on July 5, “July People’s Uprising Day,” urging timely election preparations before Ramadan next year.

The letter highlighted the Chief Adviser’s vision for the election to be remembered as a grand celebration of voting after years of disenfranchisement. Emphasizing the importance of using appropriate technology, the Chief Adviser stressed the need for a smooth, participatory, and harmonious election process, with full government cooperation.

In conclusion, the Chief Adviser’s Principal Secretary urged the Election Commission to promptly initiate all necessary activities to hold the national election within the stipulated timeframe.