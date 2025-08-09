Tarique Rahman stands by young football talent Sohan

Impressed by the stunning football skills of young Sohan from Matlab Uttar in Chandpur, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman has taken prompt action to support the budding athlete’s future.

The announcement was made via the official Facebook page of BNP’s media cell.

As a video showcasing Sohan’s football talent went viral on social media, Tarique Rahman immediately instructed the party’s Sports Affairs Secretary and former SAFF-winning national team captain Aminul Haque to extend full support to the young prodigy.

Following the directive, Aminul Haque recently visited Sohan and his family in Matlab. During the visit, he assured the family that BNP would fully support Sohan’s education and athletic development.

As part of the initiative, sports equipment and immediate financial assistance were handed over to the family.

Convener of the Doctors Association of Bangladesh (DAB), Dhaka Metropolitan North, Dr. Sarkar Mahbub Ahmed Shamim was present during the visit.