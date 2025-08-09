Young Tigers secure final with dominant win over Zimbabwe

The Bangladesh U-19 cricket team has advanced to the final of the ongoing tri-nation series in Zimbabwe, finishing at the top of the points table.

In a high-scoring encounter at Harare Sports Club on Friday, Azizul Hakim Tamim’s side defeated the hosts by 160 runs.

Powered by an impressive half-century from opener Rifat Beg and several other key contributions, Bangladesh posted a commanding total of 284 for 6 in their allotted 50 overs. In response, Zimbabwe was bundled out for just 124 in 35 overs.

After winning the toss, Zimbabwe opted to bowl first. Bangladesh’s innings was built on a solid foundation, with Rifat Beg leading the charge with a 77-run knock from 78 balls. Other notable performances came from Farid Hasan, 38, Mohammad Abdullah, 37, Azizul Hakim, 34, Debashish Deba, 34, and Rizwan, 30. Shelton Majvitorera was the pick of the bowlers for Zimbabwe, taking three wickets.

Zimbabwe’s chase never gained momentum. Beni Juze was the top scorer with 47 runs, while Michael Blignaut contributed 30, and Marshall Mashava added 16. No other batsman managed to reach double figures. For Bangladesh, pace-bowling all-rounder Rizan Hasan and spin all-rounder Azizul Hakim both claimed three wickets each.

Bangladesh finished the group stage with 10 points from six matches, securing five wins and one loss. South Africa finished second with 8 points from the same number of matches, while Zimbabwe ended their campaign with no points. The final will see Bangladesh take on South Africa for the championship title.