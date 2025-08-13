BERC raises jet fuel prices

The price of jet fuel used in aircraft has been increased for both domestic and international flights, according to a new announcement by Bangladesh Energy Regulatory Commission (BERC) on Wednesday.

Effective from midnight, the price of jet fuel for domestic flights has been set at Tk 99.62 per litre, up from Tk 98.02.

For international flights, the price has been raised to 6502 cents per litre, from the previous rate of 6401 cents.

This is the latest adjustment since BERC assumed authority over setting fuel prices earlier this year, taking over from Bangladesh Petroleum Corporation (BPC), which had previously handled fuel pricing. Under the law, BERC is the designated regulatory body responsible for pricing all types of fuel and electricity in the country.

Foreign airline operators have long criticised Bangladesh for having high jet fuel prices, often claiming the fuel quality does not meet international standards.

As a result, airfares in and out of Bangladesh tend to be higher compared to neighbouring countries.