Govt committed to giving power back to people: CA

“We are committed to strengthening democracy and giving power back to its rightful owner — the people,” he said.

The Bangladesh Chief Adviser made the remarks while delivering his speech at a special convocation ceremony of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia (UKM) here.

The ceremony was arranged on the university campus to confer an honorary doctorate on Prof Yunus in recognition of his contribution to promotion of social business.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Yunus said the youth-led uprising in July and August 2024 has given new meaning to the national identity and hopes for the future.

“Today, we are working to build a new Bangladesh — where governance is just, the economy includes everyone, and each person has a fair chance to be successful. Our government is focused on ensuring peace and stability,” he said.

“Reforms are our top priority. We have a clear goal, a detailed plan, and strong determination to move forward. To build a stronger and resilient Bangladesh, we need big changes in our economy,” he said.

The Chief Adviser said this includes supporting entrepreneurs, investing more in education and technology, and working closely with the international and regional partners.

“We are also working hard to hold a free, fair, and transparent election in February 2026 — so that power is handed over to the true representatives of the people,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz Ibni Almarhum Tuanku Munawir, Chancellor of Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia; Tunku Ampuan Besar Negeri Sembilan Darul Khusus, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Binti Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud; Tunku Ali Redhauddin Ibni Tuanku Muhriz, Pro-Chancellor of UKM; Tan Sri Datuk Rafiah Salim, Pro-Chancellor of UKM; and Dato’ Seri Diraja Dr.

Zambry Abd Kadir, Minister of Higher Education Malaysia; were present, among others.