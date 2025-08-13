Housewife’s death sparks suspicion in Sunamganj

A housewife’s suspicious death occurred at Derai upazila in Sunamganj district on Tuesday.

The deceased was identified as Soma Akter, 21, wife of Kayes Mia of Chandipur village under Derai municipality.

According to locals, family members took Soma to Derai Upazila Health Complex in serious condition when the on-duty doctors declared her dead.

Soma’s in-laws are claiming that Soma committed suicide by hanging herself. However, her sister Sabina Akhter suspects it as a planned murder.

Derai Police Station officer-in-charge (OC) Uttam Kumar Das confirmed the death and said that the body has been sent to Sunamganj General Hospital morgue for an autopsy.

The cause of the death will be known upon receiving autopsy report, added the OC.