Malaysia agrees to issue ‘Graduate Plus’ visa for Bangladeshi students in principle

Malaysia is likely to introduce ‘Graduate Plus’ visas for Bangladeshi students studying in the country, enabling thousands to access high-skilled jobs in its expanding economy.

“We had productive discussions with the minister. In principle, he has agreed to issue Graduate Pass visas to Bangladeshi students in Malaysia. However, both sides need to complete certain formalities before the policy can take effect,” said Expatriates Welfare and Overseas Employment Adviser Dr Asif Nazrul.

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus raised the issue during a meeting with Malaysian Higher Education Minister Zambry Abdul Kadir at Universiti Kebangsaan Malaysia in Kuala Lumpur.

Foreign Adviser Md Touhid Hossain was also present.

Currently, about 10,000 Bangladeshis are enrolled in Malaysian universities, said Chief Adviser’s Deputy Press Secretary Abul Kalam Azad Majumder.

While students from other countries enjoy access to Malaysia’s job market, this privilege has so far been unavailable to Bangladeshi students.

Earlier on Wednesday, Malaysian Education Minister Fadhlina binti Sidek met Prof Yunus at a hotel in Kuala Lumpur.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance educational cooperation, including expanding scholarships for Bangladeshi students in Malaysian universities and colleges.

Prof Yunus stressed the importance of broadening student and faculty exchange programmes.

Dhaka also sought formal recognition of Bangladeshi degrees by Malaysian authorities and higher education institutions.

The Malaysian minister expressed strong interest in Professor Yunus’s long-running “Three Zero” campaign, which aims to eliminate global poverty and unemployment and reduce carbon emissions to zero.

“Unless you imagine a world without poverty, it won’t happen,” Professor Yunus said, urging global leaders to work towards building a civilisation that is not self-destructive.

Prof Yunus invited the Malaysian education minister to visit Dhaka to further strengthen educational ties.