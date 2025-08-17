Administration involved in stone looting: Rizwana

The local administration was involved in the Sylhet’s Bholaganj tone looting incident, commented Environment, Forest and Climate Change Adviser Syeda Rizwana Hasan.

When asking about the stone looted incident occurred while you were in charge, the advisor replied, “You have to understand how far the advisers can go. We can talk about what statements will be made in a meeting. But we don’t say what plates and glasses will be served. Micromanage is not our duty.”

The adviser made these comments to reporters while talking at the Secretariat on Sunday.

”The government’s job is to formulate policies and we have formulated that policy correctly – that stone cannot be extracted in these 17. The field-level administration will see whether stone is being extracted at all. But we have repeatedly told, written the administration,” Rizwana Hasan said.

She added, “When I saw that the administration was unable or not taking an effective role, both I and Fauzul bhai (adviser Fauzul Kabir Khan) went to the field to give them courage.”