11 people shot, 3 killed in New York club shooting

Three people were killed and eight others injured in a mass shooting at a nightclub in Brooklyn, New York, early Sunday, according to NBC News, citing police sources.

The incident took place at the “Taste Of The City Lounge” in the Crown Heights neighborhood just before 3:30 a.m. local time, New York City Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said during a press briefing.

All three victims who died were men and were pronounced dead at the scene. The eight injured—five men and three women—were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police believe the violence was sparked by a dispute inside the crowded venue. Investigators recovered at least 36 shell casings, indicating the use of multiple firearms.

“There were multiple shooters,” Tisch confirmed, adding that no arrests had been made and the investigation is ongoing.

“It’s a terrible shooting that occurred in the city of New York,” she said.

Authorities are continuing to review surveillance footage and interview witnesses as they work to identify those responsible.