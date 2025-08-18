Adviser Farooki undergoes successful appendix surgery

Cultural adviser and filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has undergone a successful appendix surgery.

He is now under observation in the post-operative care unit, his wife actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha confirmed.

As per his medical board’s decision on Sunday afternoon, the two-hour surgery was declared successful, in a Facebook post Tisha confirmed the development.

She sought doa for his speedy recovery.

Earlier on Saturday evening, Sarwar Farooki fell ill at an official programme in Cox’s Bazar. As his condition worsened, he was airlifted to Dhaka by a helicopter and, later, admitted to United Hospital.