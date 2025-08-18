Arsenal open season with statement Win at Old Trafford

Arsenal kicked off their 2024/25 Premier League campaign in commanding fashion, securing a 1-0 victory over Manchester United at Old Trafford to begin the new season with three crucial points.

The Gunners struck early through summer signing Riccardo Calafiori, whose powerful header from close range in the 13th minute proved the difference. The goal extended Arsenal’s remarkable streak of scoring in 12 consecutive league visits to Old Trafford—a statistic that underscores their consistent threat against their historic rivals.

From there, the game turned into a showcase of contrasting fortunes. Manchester United, under Erik ten Hag, dominated possession with 62% and unleashed a relentless 22 shots—seven on target—but were left ruing a litany of missed chances. Marcus Rashford, Bruno Fernandes, and new arrival Joshua Zirkzee all came close, only to be denied by a combination of sharp goalkeeping and wayward finishing.

David Raya was Arsenal’s unsung hero, producing a series of vital saves to preserve the slender lead. His composure and reflexes under pressure exemplified the defensive discipline that has become a hallmark of Mikel Arteta’s side.

In stark contrast to United’s profligacy, Arsenal were ruthlessly efficient. With just nine shots and three on target, they made the most of their opportunities—proving once again that in tight contests, precision trumps possession.

Despite sustained pressure and a late surge as United threw numbers forward, Arsenal held firm. A resolute backline, organized midfield, and intelligent game management saw them through to a hard-earned, yet deserved, victory.

For Arsenal, this result is more than just three points—it’s a statement. After finishing as league runners-up last season, they’ve started with a win at one of the toughest venues in English football, demonstrating the maturity and nerve required for another title challenge.

For Manchester United, however, the season begins with familiar frustrations. Despite showing attacking intent, their inability to convert dominance into goals raises immediate concerns. Ten Hag now faces early scrutiny as questions grow over the team’s cutting edge and tactical resilience.

As the final whistle echoed around an anxious Old Trafford, Arsenal’s players departed with quiet satisfaction, while United’s fans were left to ponder whether progress remains just out of reach.