Marine fisheries sector can create new Bangladesh

Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus has said that the marine fisheries sector can create a new Bangladesh.

”The sea is waiting for us with gifts. This sector can create a new Bangladesh.”

Putting emphasis on carrying out research on marine fisheries, Yunus said the issue of deep sea fishing should be included to the university curriculum.

Speaking as the chief guest at the inaugural session of the National Fisheries Week-2025 at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Conference Centre, Prof Yunus said the fish is a gift of nature and it is a gift of Almighty Allah.

”We throw all our waste into rivers, making the water toxic. That poison then enters our own bodies.”

Noting that there is an immense potential of the country’s fisheries sector and there remains concern too, he said if they show modesty to the nature, they will be able to enjoy the nature’s gift – fish.

Warning against reluctance about pollution, the Chief Adviser said, “We are becoming so cruel that even fish may one day vanish from our fate. We dump all sorts of waste and toxins into water, but we fail to realise that these poisons are returning to us.”

“We love to eat fish. Fish is our favourite food. But, we do not think about those who are involved in producing fish,” Yunus said.

He stressed bringing the actual fishers under coverage of the social safety net programmes to protect them from financial hardship.