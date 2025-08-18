MyTV chairman placed on 5-day remand in murder case

A Dhaka court on Monday placed MyTV chairman Nasir Uddin Sathi on a five-day remand in a case filed over the killing of anti-discrimination movement activist Asadul Haque Babu.

Metropolitan Magistrate Zia Uddin Ahmed passed the order after CID inspector Khan Md Erfan, the investigation officer, produced Nasir before the court and sought seven-day remand.

Nasir was arrested from Gulshan on August 17.

According to the case documents, Asadul was shot dead during the anti-discrimination protest at Jatrabari on August 5 last year. The victim’s father Zainal Abedin filed a murder case later that month, naming 25 accused including former prime minister Sheikh Hasina.

Nasir was named as the 22nd accused, while his son Touhid Afridi was listed as the 11th accused.