Warrant issued against ex-IGP Javed Patwary, 4 others

The International Crimes Tribunal (ICT)-1 on Monday issued arrest warrants against five people, including former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Mohammad Javed Patwary, for killing seven youths in a staged shootout in Gazipur in 2016.

A three-member tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Mozumder, passed the order after allowing a prosecution plea.

According to case documents, law enforcement agencies detained the seven youths from different parts of the country and kept them confined in a house in Gazipur in October 2016. They were later shot dead in cold blood and falsely branded as militants.

Father of one of the victims madrasa student Ibrahim lodged a complaint with the tribunal over the killing of his son. Following an investigation, the prosecution petitioned the court to issue arrest warrants against five people, including the then head of Special Branch (SB) Mohammad Javed Patwary.

Prosecutor Gazi MH Tamim moved the plea before the court.