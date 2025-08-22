BFF will work for uplifting RU stadium: Tabith Awal

President of Bangladesh Football Federation (BFF) Tabith Mohammed Awal has said they will work to uplift Rajshahi University (RU) stadium.

Among the country’s public universities, RU has the only full-fledged stadium on its campus. BFF is thinking about enhancing its amenities more and arranging more mini stadiums outside the stadium.

BFF President Tabith Awal came up with the observations while replying to a question from a journalist after inaugurating the women’s inter-hall football competition at RU stadium here this afternoon as the chief guest.

The RU unit of Jatiotabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD) organised the event to mark the 81st birth anniversary of BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia.

RU Director of Physical Education Rokhsana Begum, RU JCD President Sultan Ahmed Rahi, General Secretary Sarder Jahurul Islam and JCD Central Organising Secretary Amanullah Aman were present on the occasion.

Tabith Awal said RU is more advanced in sports, and it has such a type of stadium. RU got the fund allocation for the stadium during the tenure of President Shaheed Ziaur Rahman.

“We will work for the development of the stadium and will consider the issues of adding more mini stadiums outside it,” he added.

Tabith Awal said, “We hope to get more star sportspeople from Rajshahi region,” adding BFF has responsibility for constructing infrastructures and arranging training facilities.