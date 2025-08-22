Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi announce adoption of daughter

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their first child, a daughter, this summer, the couple shared in a statement Thursday.

“We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy,” they wrote on social media, but offered no further details about the adoption.

Brown, 21, and Bongiovi, 23, were married in a private ceremony in May 2024. Their representatives have not responded to requests for further comment.

Brown, best known for her role as Eleven in Stranger Things, has kept busy with a variety of projects, including the Netflix Enola Holmes films and the Godzilla franchise. The fifth and final season of Stranger Things will air in November and December 2025, bringing the nine-year saga to a close. In addition to acting, she published a romance novel in 2023.

Bongiovi, the son of Bon Jovi’s iconic frontman Jon Bon Jovi, has pursued acting as well, starring in the film Rockbottom last year.

During the 2024 premiere of Damsel, Brown expressed the significance of family, sharing how much it meant to have Bongiovi and his parents there with her.

“Family is everything,” she told The Associated Press. “Just to have my second family here means everything.”

The couple resides on a farm in Georgia, where Brown has embraced a quieter life away from social media, while also promoting her upcoming Netflix film The Electric State, slated for release in 2025.