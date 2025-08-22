Remittance hits $1.64B in 20 days of August

Bangladesh received $1.64 billion in remittances from expatriate workers in the first 20 days of August, according to the latest data from Bangladesh Bank.

This brings total remittances for the current fiscal year 2025–26 (July 1 to August 20) to $4.12 billion, marking a 19.6% increase compared to the same period last year, when $3.44 billion was sent.

Remittances surged in July 2025, reaching a record $2.48 billion—the highest ever for a single month.

Boosted by strong remittance inflows, Bangladesh’s gross foreign exchange reserves rose to $30.85 billion, while reserves calculated under the IMF’s BPM6 method stand at $25.86 billion.

In FY2024–25, total remittances reached an all-time high of $30.33 billion, a 27% increase from $23.74 billion in FY2023–24.