No polls without new constitution: Akhtar

Akhtar Hossain, member secretary of the Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP), has said that they will not participate in any upcoming national elections unless a new constitution is adopted.

Speaking at a press conference held at the party’s temporary central office at Bangla Motor in Dhaka on Saturday, Akhtar emphasized that holding elections under the existing constitutional framework would undermine democratic integrity and risk a return to authoritarianism.

Hossain reiterated the NCP’s central demand for Constituent Assembly elections to draft a new constitution. He argued that only through such a process can the people of Bangladesh establish a truly democratic and inclusive political system.

“If the government proceeds with elections without addressing the demand for a new constitution and fulfilling the commitments of the July Charter, the NCP has serious reservations about participating,” he said.

He stressed that the upcoming elections must not merely be a routine parliamentary exercise, but a transformative event that reshapes the nation’s constitutional foundation.

The NCP insists that any future election must be based on the July Charter—a widely discussed reform framework believed to include provisions for constitutional overhaul, electoral reform, and institutional accountability.

Hossain warned that if reform proposals are deferred to the next parliament, there is no guarantee they will be implemented. “Past experiences show that promises made during political transitions are often abandoned. We cannot afford that again,” he said.

While acknowledging that elections could be held as early as February 2026, Hossain underscored that timing is less important than substance and legitimacy.

“We are ready to participate in elections at any time—provided they are held under a new, consensus-based constitution rooted in the July Charter.”

He cautioned that holding elections under the current constitutional structure could pave the way for a resurgence of authoritarian or fascist tendencies, citing concerns over unchecked executive power and weakened institutional checks and balances.

Hossain criticized mainstream political parties for focusing narrowly on parliamentary elections without addressing deeper structural issues. “They talk only about who will win seats, not about how the system itself must change,” he said.

The NCP, he added, believes that real democratic renewal requires a foundational shift—not just a change in government, but a reimagining of governance.

The party urged the government to seize the moment and lead a national dialogue toward constitutional renewal. Hossain described a Constituent Assembly election as a potential “gift to the nation”—a democratic opportunity to build a constitution through broad public participation and cross-party consensus.

“This is not just the NCP’s demand. It is the aspiration of a generation that wants a Bangladesh built on justice, equality, and true representation.”

The press conference was attended by key NCP leaders, including Joint Convener Javed Rasin and Joint Member Secretary Mushfiqur Us Salehin, signaling unified party support for the stance.