”Not only polls time, measures to be taken to restrict weapons to enter country other times”

Home Adviser Lieutenant General (Retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said that strict steps will be taken to prevent entering any kind of weapons in the country, not only during the election period, but also at other times.

Jahangir Alam, also the adviser of the ministry of agriculture, made the remark while responding to reporters’ queries after visiting the Bangladesh Agricultural Development Corporation’s (BADC) cold storage on Saturday.

While responding regarding the recovery of looted weapons, the adviser said that law enforcement agencies are working to recover the looted arms, which is an ongoing process.

“Steps will be taken to recover weapons. Measures will be taken to prevent weapons from entering the country not only during the elections time, but also at other times.”

“We’re preparing for the election in the way it needs to be done. We will have no difficulty in preparing for the election scheduled for next February,” Jahangir Alam said.

He added, “Now the people, political parties, and the media – all are election-focused. No conspiracy will succeed in disrupting this.”