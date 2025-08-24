A culinary journey through the south west

Khulna, a southern city in Bangladesh, is often seen as a blend of history and serene charm, offering a unique insight into the heart of the region. Being a divisional city, it contains the peaceful aura of a small town, lies between two rivers, Rupsha and Bhairav. This geographical positioning has contributed to its thriving fisheries business, making it a place rich in seafood and culinary heritage.

The author has travelled around the different parts of the country, from the small town of the far north to the hilly tracks of the southern east. He has been visiting the city of Khulna since 2018.

Having roamed Khulna since 2018, the author has explored its corners for its mouth-watering foods, which include a variety of fish, red meats, and sweets.

One of the city’s standout features is its rich use of spices, particularly the famous Chui Jhal, which increases the flavours of beef and mutton dishes.

The Legendary Chui Jhal of Khulna

Chui is the root of a tree, a rare and expensive spice that is much in demand in Khulna. It adds a distinct aroma and heat to the food, particularly red meats like beef and mutton.

The spice is not widely available in Bangladesh and is primarily found in Khulna, West Bengal, and Tripura, India.

The Chui Jhal’s legacy is strong in the city. Anyone will get the vibe once they enter the restaurants of the town.

Food enthusiasts travelling from all over the country come here to taste dishes like Chui Jhal Beef and Chui Jhal Mutton. The sudden hit of the spice inside the mouth can testify to its unique charm. Many have tried the dish in the capital, but the credit of originality should go to this port city.

One of the key locations where one can experience this spice is at Zero Point, where a variety of restaurants, including Hotel Dumuria, serve tender beef and mutton dishes cooked with Chui Jhal, garlic, and other spices. If you want to visit the city to its core, these are the must-try dishes which will offer soft, tender and smoky flavour to the meat.

The Prawn culture of Khulna

Rivers surround Khulna. Rupsha and Bhairab are the prime rivers of the city. This is the reason it is home to many varieties of fish, but it is the prawn that stands out.

Known for its unique taste, Khulna’s prawns, though technically an insect, are a local delicacy. From the most luxurious restaurants like Western Inn, City Inn, and Castle Salam, to smaller eateries like Jobed Hotel near Khulna Railway Station, prawns are a key ingredient in local cuisine. Priced around 350 to 400 taka per piece in some places, prawn dishes are available in a wide range, from small, everyday prawns to large Golda prawns.

Prawn is more than just a dish; it’s part of Khulna’s home-cooked food culture, with a variety of prawns such as Sola Chingri, Golda Chingri, and Horina Chingri. In Khulna households, prawns are often mixed with vegetables, making for a rich, flavorful meal.

Sweets’ paradise

Cumilla, Bogra and Tangail are famous for their sweet dishes in our country. However, Khulna is underrated in this regard. Khulna’s love for sweets is on another level. It has a distinct taste and range of sweetmeats; hotels and restaurants can attest to this.

Indromohon is the most iconic sweet shop in Khulna. The shop has been serving delectable sweets for almost two centuries. One can find and taste its heritage while roaming around the historic Helatola road near the Kalibari ghat of the town.

Indromohon serves sweets in banana leaves without cutlery, encouraging customers to eat with their hands, offering an authentic local experience.

For those seeking a modern touch on traditional sweets, Misti Mahal and Satkhira Ghosh Dairy are also popular in Khulna for their exceptional sweet dishes. These sweet shops carry forward Khulna’s rich legacy of sugary delights.

Street foods and Café culture

Unlike Dhaka, Khulna’s vibrant street food scene is something to behold. One of the city’s viral street foods is Dim Ghuta, a spiced egg dish with onions and chillies.

For the last 25 years, it’s been in demand in Khulna. However, it gained new fame thanks to social media platforms like Facebook and YouTube.

Alongside Dim Ghuta, other popular street foods such as Momo, Shingara, Samosa, and cold coffee can be found around the New Market area.

Khulna also boasts a strong café culture, with charming spots like Coffeeta, which offers delicious coffees, snacks, and a beautiful space perfect for lively conversations with aesthetic, Instagrammable photos. The place is an ideal hangout for the locals and visitors alike.

The Essence of Khulna’s Culinary Heritage

In Khulna, food is not just about sustenance; it’s an experience that creates a bond of culture, tradition, and community.

From the legendary Chui Jhal red meats to the freshest prawns and the sweetest mishtis, Khulna’s food culture is something every foodie should explore. Whether you are eating in a crowded restaurant or sitting quietly with a plate of local street food, Khulna offers a taste of Bangladesh’s rich culinary heritage. With every bite, it tells a story of tradition, flavour, and warmth, which one can hear in these places.