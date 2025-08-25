CA Yunus places 7-point roadmap for Rohingya repatriation

Prof Yunus said that it will be a historic blunder, if they wait for seeing the very last Rohingya leaving Rakhine.

He said they see fearful and shattered eyes of Rohingya women and men when they appear at our doorsteps with horrific stories.

The stories include, among others, systematic persecution, denial of nationality, forced deportation, mass killing, rape, inhuman torture, destruction of their properties in arson and so on.

“That is why, in 2017 and even before that, Bangladesh opened its border to the Rohingya in a humanitarian gesture to save their lives despite resource and capacity constraints,” Prof Yunus said.

"This manifests our empathy and compassion towards fellow human beings during their gravest humanitarian crisis," he added.

He said they don’t afford any more to stand silent at the protracted situation of Rohingyas and urged upon the international community to undertake collective efforts to stop the Myanmar Junta and the Arakan Army from unleashing violence against the Rohingya.

“Effective role of the international community is much more needed than ever before,” he said.

Prof Yunus acknowledged continued support, assistance and solidarity of the donors, partners, UN agencies, international organizations and friends across the globe to the Rohingyas sheltered in Bangladesh.

“We greatly value your compassion and continued partnership for the Rohingyas. Your continued support will remain pivotal and exigent until they return home,” Prof Yunus said.

Bangladesh now hosts 1.3 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar that makes Cox’s Bazar the largest refugee camps.

In addition, around thirty-two thousand new babies are born each year in Rohingya camps.

“On the contrary, only less than five hundred thousand of them are living in Myanmar. This picture manifests that due to continued persecution, Rohingyas are leaving Myanmar,” Prof Yunus said.

During the last eight years, people of Bangladesh, in particular the host community here in Cox’s Bazar have been making tremendous sacrifices.

The impact on the economy, resources, environment and ecosystem, society and governance have been huge. “I thank our host community and the people of Bangladesh for their whole hearted support and enormous sacrifices for the Rohingya,” Prof Yunus said.

He said they do not foresee any scope whatsoever for further mobilization of resources from our domestic sources given our numerous challenges.

The three-day international conference titled ‘Stakeholders’ Dialogue: Takeaways to the High-Level Conference on Rohingya Situation’ began in Cox’s Bazar on Sunday with the aim of engaging global stakeholders to find solutions to the prolonged Rohingya crisis.