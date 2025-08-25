Israeli airstrike in Yemen’s capital Sanaa kill 6

At least six people were killed and 86 others injured in an Israeli airstrike in Yemen’s capital Sanaa, according to Yemeni health officials.

The strike took place on Sunday in retaliation for a new type of missile attack launched by Yemen’s Houthi forces on Israeli territory, Reuters reported.

The Israeli military stated that it targeted a military complex housing the Yemeni presidential residence, as well as two power plants and a fuel storage facility in Sanaa.

“This series of strikes was carried out in response to repeated attacks by the Houthi terrorist regime against the State of Israel and its civilians,” the Israeli military said in a statement. “Recently, the Houthis launched surface-to-surface missiles and UAVs toward Israeli territory.”

The spokesperson for Yemen’s Ministry of Health confirmed on social media platform X that six people had been killed and 86 wounded in the airstrike.

On Friday, the Houthis claimed they had launched a ballistic missile toward Israel in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

An Israeli Air Force official said Sunday that the missile appeared to be loaded with multiple warheads designed to explode upon impact. “This is the first time such a missile has been launched from Yemen,” the official noted.

Senior Houthi official Abdul Qader Murtada vowed continued attacks on Israel in support of Gaza, saying on X, “Israel must know that we will not abandon our brothers in Gaza—no matter the cost.”

Since the onset of Israel’s war in Gaza in October 2023, the Iran-backed Houthis have shown solidarity with Palestinians by attacking Israeli-linked vessels in the Red Sea and frequently launching missiles and drones toward Israel. Israel has intercepted most of these attacks and responded with counterstrikes inside Yemen.