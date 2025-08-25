US praises Bangladesh’s role in sheltering Rohingyas

The United States has praised Bangladesh for sheltering forcibly displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar.

Washington also expressed gratitude to other countries in the region that continue to provide refuge to those fleeing Myanmar.

In a press statement issued on Sunday (August 24) local time, the U.S. State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Thomas “Tommy” Pigott made the remarks.

“The United States expresses its support for the people of Burma (Myanmar), including Rohingya and other ethnic groups who have been subjected to violence and displacement,” said the statement read.

“We commend the Government of Bangladesh for continuing to provide shelter to displaced Rohingya, as well as to other countries in the region for hosting refugees from Burma,” read the statement.

Today marks eight years since the mass exodus of Rohingyas from Myanmar, with more than one million forcibly displaced people refugees still stranded in Bangladesh’s overcrowded camps.

Repeated attempts at repatriation since 2017 have failed, and the Arakan Army’s (AA) growing control in Rakhine has added new complexities for Bangladesh.