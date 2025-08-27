Experience authentic Marma flavours at Re Khyaing

Bandarban, one of the most popular tourist destinations in Bangladesh, is now filled with luxury resorts and hotels, both in the town and in quieter areas outside it. These resorts not only offer comfortable stays but also serve a wide range of food to their guests. Besides, many restaurants and tourist spots claim to offer “authentic” local dishes.

But despite Bandarban being home to at least 11 indigenous communities, most hotels, resorts, and restaurants don’t really serve what can truly be called genuine local food. As a result, even after spending a lot on expensive meals, tourists rarely get to taste the real flavours of Bandarban, unless they venture deep into the hills to stay with the warm, hospitable indigenous communities.

However, that doesn’t mean there’s no place for good food at all. In fact, there’s one restaurant right in the centre of Bandarban town in Ujanipara that can satisfy your craving for authentic local cuisine.

The restaurant is called Re Khyaing. Though some mistake the name for “Rakhine,” the owners explain that Re Khyaing means “chilled water” in the Marma language. And just like its name carries a touch of Marma identity, so do the dishes it serves, that too at a price much more affordable than most other places, sometimes even one-third the cost.