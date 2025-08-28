National election roadmap announced with 24 tasks

Highlighting 24 tasks, the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday announced the 13th Jatiya Sangsad elections roadmap.

The 24 activities includes finalisation of constituency boundaries, voter lists, political party registration, and accreditation of domestic observers.

According to the roadmap, the registration process for new parties will be completed by September 30. The 13th national parliamentary election will be held in the first week of February, 2026, and the schedule will be announced in December.

Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed said, “We have prepared the plan by dividing it into 24 parts. One task is related to another. One of the task is dialogue with stakeholders.”

The dialogues with stakeholders, including political parties, civil society members, media persons, observers, election experts and July worriers, will begin in the last week of September and complete the talks within the next 1.5 months.