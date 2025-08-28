Shajgoj participates in Bangladesh’s first cosmetica exhibition

Bangladesh’s first-ever ‘ Cosmetica: Personal Care & Hygiene Show 2025’ was held at the International Convention City Bashundhara (ICCB) in the capital.

The two-day exhibition featured over one hundred local and international beauty and personal care brands.

Participants from Bangladesh, South Korea, Thailand, and several other countries included renowned cosmetics brands, manufacturers, suppliers, retailers and health experts.

The event offered hundreds of product stalls, live demonstrations, beauty consultations, expert skincare sessions and networking opportunities for entrepreneurs.

The exhibition was inaugurated by South Korean Ambassador to Bangladesh Park Young-sik. Shajgoj, the country’s number one leading beauty retail brand, participated in the exhibition with a dedicated stall.

Speaking at the exhibition, Sinthia Islam, Co-founder of Shajgoj, said, “When we started Shajgoj, there weren’t many beauty brands in the market. Now many new companies have emerged, indicating significant market expansion. Together, we are making consumers aware of authentic products, safe formulations and proper labeling. Conscious consumers will choose quality products, fair prices and accurate information, which will encourage companies to invest and improve standards. In this ecosystem, everyone is interconnected-one company’s success benefits the entire industry.

“We thank the organizers for providing us with such a platform where we can network, exchange experiences and reach consumers more effectively. We are proud to be part of this landmark event.”

According to the organizers, active participation from established brands like Shajgoj will play a crucial role in industry development and consumer awareness.

Founded in 2013, Shajgoj launched its first content site shajgoj.com, which serves as a comprehensive platform providing unique and dynamic content in Bengali for women’s beauty, health, fashion and lifestyle enhancement.

Established as Bangladesh’s number one beauty retail brand and e-commerce content platform, Shajgoj not only offers the convenience of choosing from more than 10,000 products from over 450 brands but also provides essential beauty consultation and advice.