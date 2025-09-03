No fair polls without reforms, trial of atrocites: Islami Andolan to CA

Islami Andolan Bangladesh on Monday told Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus that free and fair elections would not be possible without state reforms and justice for the July atrocities, while stressing that a proportional representation (PR) system was essential to truly reflect public opinion.

"For the last 53 years, people's mandate has not been reflected. If elections are held in the same traditional way, the results will not represent public opinion," Islami Andolan Presidium member Ashraf Ali Akon told reporters after a meeting at the State Guest House Jamuna.

Akon also raised concerns over law and order, saying the situation had “completely deteriorated.” He claimed the chief adviser acknowledged that a vested quarter was conspiring against fair polls.

The Islami Andolan leader further demanded a ban on the Jatiyo Party and the 14-Party Alliance, saying they should face consequences just as the Awami League did.

Other parties also put forward their views:

LDP Secretary General Redwan Ahmed criticised the idea of assigning police and administrators by lottery, calling it “naive.” He said no discussions were held on banning parties or adopting PR.

Hefazat-e-Islam Joint Secretary Azizul Haque Islamabadi demanded the restoration of “absolute trust and faith in Almighty Allah” in the Constitution, and called for removing Awami League supporters from the administration.

Gonosamhati Andolon Chief Coordinator Jonayed Saki urged forming a multiparty coordination committee to ensure a neutral environment, and suggested agreed reforms could be implemented through ordinances.

AB Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Monju proposed forming coordination committees at all levels and utilising experienced former returning officers to manage polls.

Gono Odhikar Parishad General Secretary Rashed Khan demanded suspension of registration of the Jatiyo Party and 14-Party Alliance. He also said the chief adviser assured legal and medical support for party president Nurul Haque Nur, who was recently attacked.

Representatives of Nagorik Oikya and Jatiyo Gonofront also attended the meeting, alongside Hefazat.

This was the second round of consultations convened by the chief adviser, who on Sunday met BNP, Jamaat-e-Islami, and Jatiya Nagorik Party (NCP).

He has reaffirmed that the general election will be held in the first half of February 2026.