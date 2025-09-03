Sylhet city’s 7 spots you must visit

Sylhet is a popular destination for nature lovers as many important tourist spots, green forests, lush tea gardens, hilly rivers and waterfalls are located in the region.

But, if you give a brief tour to Sylhet city, you should visit seven spots that will help you get a glimpse of the significance of the city.

Here are seven spots you must visit in Sylhet city:

Ali Amjad Clock Tower

It is a historic landmark and observation point offering panoramic views of the city, which is the oldest clock tower of Bangladesh and lies on the north bank of the Surma River. The tower was founded by Nawab Ali Ahmad Khan of Prithimpassa in 1874 and named after his son, Nawab Ali Amjad Khan. It is a popular tourist attraction adjacent to Sylhet Circuit House.

The tower is part of Sylhet’s colonial-era heritage and is admired for its unique architectural style, which blends traditional and British colonial influences.

Dargah of Hazrat Shah Jalal

This Dargah is a prominent religious site and a significant Sufi shrine. It is the shrine and burial place of the 14th century Sufi saint Shah Jalal, located in Sylhet. It became a religious centre in the region, respected across multiple ruling administrations and greatly venerated among Bengalis, with local folklore and legends developing around it.

Museum of Rajas

Museum of Rajas is a folk museum in Sylhet. The predecessor’s home of Hason Raja has been transformed into today’s famous Museum of Rajas’, commonly known as Hason Raja Museum. It is situated at the heart (Zinda Bazar) of Sylhet City.

Osmani Museum

Osmani Museum is a museum in Kotwali Thana of Sylhet. The ancestors’ home of General Muhammad Ataul Gani Osmani, the Commander-in-Chief of Bangladesh Forces (12 April 1971 – 7 April 1972) during the Liberation War, has been transformed into today’s famous “Osmani Museum”. It is situated at Dhopa Dighir Par of the Sylhet City Corporation area.

Surma River

The Surma is a major river in Bangladesh, part of the Surma-Meghna River System. It starts when the Barak River from northeast India divides at the Bangladesh border into the Surma and the Kushiyara rivers. It flows through the Sylhet city, which is a place of enjoying relaxing boat trips or walking along the scenic banks of this important river.

Khadimnagar National Park

It is a beautiful natural area with rich biodiversity, ideal for nature walks and hikes. The Khadim Nagar National Park is a major nature reserve, which is located at Sylhet Sadar Upazila. It is located mainly on the hills and is surrounded by Kalagool, Bhurjan and Goolni tea estates. Khadimnagar National Park covers approximately 6.79 square kilometers of evergreen forests.

Keane Bridge

It is a historic bridge crossing the Surma River, serving as a city landmark. This bridge was built in 1936 and is named after Sir Michael Keane who was the Irish Governor of Assam from 1932 to 1937.