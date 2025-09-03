Don't Miss

Thailand’s acting PM moves to dissolve parliament after opposition backs rival

Thailand’s acting prime minister has taken steps to dissolve parliament, his party announced Wednesday, following a major political shift in the race for the country’s top office.

The move comes just days after prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra was removed from office by the Constitutional Court, creating a power vacuum at the highest level of government.

Her party, Pheu Thai — which continues to govern in a caretaker role — had been working to secure backing from the largest opposition group, the People’s Party, to support its own candidate for prime minister.

However, in a surprise turn, the People’s Party declared its support for conservative businessman Anutin Charnvirakul, a rival contender. Shortly after the announcement, Pheu Thai revealed it would pursue dissolving parliament.

Acting Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has submitted a decree to dissolve the House, Pheu Thai secretary general Sorawong Thienthong confirmed to AFP.