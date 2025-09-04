4 testify in Purbachal plot allocation graft cases

Five government employees testified on Thursday in three corruption cases filed against former prime minister Sheikh Hasina and members of her family over alleged irregularities in plot allocations at the Purbachal New Town Project.

Testimonies were recorded at Dhaka’s Special Judge Court-4 before Judge Md Rabiul Alam. As the accused remain absconding, no cross-examination took place. The next hearing is scheduled for September 21.

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed six cases in January, accusing Hasina, her son Sajeeb Wazed Joy, daughter Saima Wazed Putul, sister Sheikh Rehana, Rehana’s children—British MP Tulip Rizwana Siddiq, Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and Azmyna Siddiq along with others. They are accused of abusing state power to secure 10-katha plots in Purbachal’s Sector 27 despite being ineligible.

Arrest warrants have been issued against the accused. Charges were formally framed on July 31.