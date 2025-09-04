Amir Khosru calls for inclusive, democratised economy in country

BNP senior leader Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury on Thursday emphasized the need to democratize country’s economy to ensure equal participation and opportunity for all citizens in the country’s development process.

“Democracy should not be confined to politics alone. We must democratize the economy so that every citizen; regardless of background, has a stake in it,” said Khosru, a member of BNP Standing Committee.

He made the remarks at a discussion organized by Bangladesh Jano Odhikar Party, held at Jatiya Press Club in Dhaka.

Outlining BNP’s vision for economic democracy, Khosru called for a collective effort to build an inclusive economy that benefits people from all segments of society and helps shape a more prosperous future for the country.

He said economic democracy involves creating a level playing field where everyone; from rural artisans and women to professionals and the elderly, can actively participate in and benefit from national economic progress.

“We cannot operate an economy that caters only to a privileged few. The economy must belong to everyone. Whether it’s blacksmiths, weavers, women or retired individuals; each person must have an opportunity to contribute,” he said.

Khosru added that BNP is developing plans to engage people of all genders, ages and social positions in economic activities, making effective use of their skills and abilities.

“Even those who retire at 60 or 65 still have much to offer. We are working on ways to bring them back into meaningful engagement,” he said.

He argued that greater public participation in the economy would not only raise income levels and improve living standards but also encourage responsible citizenship.

“When people earn more and their quality of life improves, they naturally become more conscious of their rights and responsibilities. They pay taxes and, in return, begin demanding transparency and accountability for how those taxes are spent,” Khosru said. “They will say, ‘This should not be done with my tax money,’ or ‘My taxes must benefit the people.’”

Calling for unity among political forces, Khosru urged all parties to come together on common goals for national progress.

“While political parties may have different ideologies and agendas, we must agree on building a democratic, inclusive and forward-looking Bangladesh. Free thought and open dialogue are essential to address the challenges ahead.”

He concluded by stressing the need to restore democracy and rebuild state institutions so they serve the people, not narrow political interests.

“We must return ownership of the country to its people. We need to dismantle the existing barriers and build an inclusive Bangladesh that embraces everyone. Democracy doesn’t mean uniformity in thought—it means different parties can have different philosophies, ideas and plans for the future, but work together in the interest of the nation,” he said.