Muhammed Shahed Rahman :

Neighbor Daniel Whybrow has been sentenced to life in prison for the stabbing death of British-Bangladeshi man Rais Ahmed in east London, UK.

On October 5 last year, Daniel Whybrow, a white neighbour, was sentenced to life imprisonment with a minimum sentence of 24 years for the murder of 50-year-old British-Bangladeshi Rais Ahmed in the Customs House area of ​​Newham, east London. He is a resident of Hartington Road, Newham.

The sentence was announced at the end of a trial at Snaresbrook Crown Court in England on Wednesday (September 3, 2025).

In announcing the verdict, the judge said Daniel had displayed racist hatred – although it could not be said to have been entirely racially motivated.

After his arrest, Whybrow hurled racist abuse at those present at the scene and at two police officers.

Detective Chief Inspector Samantha Townsend, of the Met Police’s Specialist Crime Unit, said: “My thoughts are with the victim’s family at this difficult time. I hope this sentence will bring them some measure of peace and justice.”

The court heard that the dispute between two neighbours living in the same flat block began on October 5 last year (2024).

Rais Ahmed told his wife that Whitebro tried to attack him as he was leaving the house.

It is believed that the dispute arose over leaving the main door of the flat open. Later, Rais called his friend and the two returned to the flat together and found Whitebro.

An argument broke out between them, after which Whitebro reached in through his kitchen window and took a knife.

He then started shouting, “I’ll kill you” and tried to attack Rais’s friend.

Detectives saw CCTV footage of Whitebrow then running towards Rice and stabbing him repeatedly, continuing to stab him even after Rice fell to the ground.

Rais grabbed a steering lock to defend himself, but Whitebrow continued to attack him.

The ambulance service arrived at the scene on receiving the news. Neighbours also came forward to restrain the whitebrow. Paramedics from the London Ambulance Service and London’s Air Ambulance treated Rais Ahmed and took him to hospital.

His 16-year-old son, who was also injured in the attack, was also taken to the hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening or permanent and he was released after treatment.

After the attack, Whybrow returned to his flat. He was quickly identified as a suspect and arrested by police.

He was initially charged with attempted murder in court on October 6, 2024. However, after the death of Rais Ahmed on October 7, the charges were changed to a murder case.

Whybrow was found guilty of murder at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday, August 22 (2025).

Again on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, he was sentenced to 24 years in prison for murder and another 6 years for grievous bodily harm. However, these two sentences will run concurrently.