Eid-e-Miladunnabi today

The holy Eid-e-Miladunnabi, commemorating the birth and demise of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (SM), will be observed across the country today with due religious reverence.

The government has taken up elaborate programmes to mark the day.

The programmes were finalised at an inter-ministerial meeting with Religious Affairs Adviser AFM Khalid Hossain in the chair.

The national flag has been hoisted atop all government, semi-government, autonomous offices, and private buildings.

Meanwhile, President Mohammed Shahabuddin and Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus issued separate messages yesterday, greeting the people of Bangladesh and Muslims around the world on the eve of Miladunnabi.

As in previous years, the government will decorate important roads and key locations in the capital with national and colourful flags and banners inscribed with the Kalima Tayyiba.

The Islamic Foundation has been instructed to organise various religious and cultural programmes, including Qirat, Naat recitations, poetry readings, cultural competitions, and an Arabic Khutba writing contest.

The foundation will also release a commemorative publication and arrange seminars.

Starting from the 12th Rabiul Awwal, the foundation will host a two-week-long Islamic book fair on the southern premises of the Baitul Mukarram National Mosque.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar, and other electronic media outlets will air special programmes, while newspapers will publish special supplements marking the day.

Universities and all educational, cultural and religious institutions, along with the offices of the Waqf Administrator, Islamic Foundation, and Hajj offices in Dhaka and Jeddah, have been directed to organise discussions, prayers and milad, Naat recitations, and quiz competitions.

These programmes will focus on the life and teachings of Prophet Muhammad (PUBH), including Islam’s messages of peace, progress, tolerance, global brotherhood, human rights, and women’s dignity.

Bangladesh’s embassies and missions abroad will also observe the day with due solemnity.

On this occasion, special meals will be served at all military and civil hospitals, prisons, orphanages, child care homes and old-age homes across the country.