Doja Cat to Sabrina Carpenter: Who wore what to MTV VMAs 2025

The red carpet of the MTV Video Music Awards (VMAs) 2025 witnessed star power and sartorial drama as music icons stepped out in bold, eye-catching outfits. From different takes on sheer dressing to archival pulls, hair-raising accessories and gender-bent fashion, here are all the stand out looks from the evening.

Singer Sabrina Carpenter went bold in a sheer, form-hugging crimson lace dress from Valentino that displayed her curves. She paid ode to old Hollywood, accessorising the full-sleeved outfit with a fuzzy purple boa. Channelling her inner Jessica Rabbit, her blonde locks were styled in loose, side-parted waves.

 