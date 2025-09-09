DUCSU election ends peacefully, count underway

The long-awaited Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) elections ended on Tuesday afternoon in a peaceful atmosphere.

”Students cast their vote spontaneously and the overall atmosphere at polling centres was peaceful,” said Chief Returning Officer Prof Dr Md Jasim Uddin.

According to correspondents’ reports, voter turnout was huge and spontaneous. Nearly 40,000 students were eligible to cast their ballots in the first such polls in six years.

Due to delay of voting in some centers, the time has been extended by a few minutes.

The DUCSU election results is going to be announced today from Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban. information.

Umama Fatema, vice president candidate from the Independent Students Unity panel, alleged that rivals had entered centres in violation of the code and distributed campaign material inside.

Rival candidates from the Bangladesh Ganatantrik Chhatra Sangshad and Islami Chhatra Shibir also accused each other of advance voting, bias and vote-rigging.

Meanwhile, a reporter named Tariqul Shibli died while covering election news at Curzon Hall centre of the campus.

Almost 40,000 students were eligible to vote — 18,959 from five women’s halls and 20,915 from 13 men’s halls. A total of 471 candidates competed for 28 posts in the central union, while 1,035 vied for 234 seats across 18 hall unions.