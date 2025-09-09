Forbes Asia spotlights Pathao in 100 to watch

We are proud to share that Pathao has been named to Forbes Asia’s “100 to Watch 2025,” a list that spotlights the most promising and dynamic companies shaping the future of the Asia-Pacific region. This recognition comes at a special moment for us, as we prepare to celebrate our 10-year anniversary this October.

From the very beginning in 2015, when we started out as a small delivery venture, our mission has been to move people forward. In just a decade, that mission has grown into something much bigger. Today, Pathao connects millions across Bangladesh and Nepal through rides, food delivery, courier services, and financial solutions that empower people to live with greater ease and freedom. Along the way, we have served over 10 million users and created earning opportunities for 500,000 people, which is a huge impact that continues to inspire our journey.

For us, technology has never just been about apps or algorithms. It has always been about people. The people who rely on us to reach their destinations on time. The delivery agents who earn a dignified livelihood. The merchants who grow their businesses with us. The users who experience convenience, more accessibility, and more possibilities every day. Forbes’ recognition is not only a celebration of our innovation, it is also a reflection of the resilience, ambition, and spirit of the Bangladeshi startup ecosystem.

As we step into our second decade, we see this milestone as the foundation for what’s next. The past 10 years have been about building trust and proving that a Bangladeshi company can stand tall on the global stage. The next 10 years are about going further, transforming financial access with Pathao Pay, expanding the services that connect people and businesses, and creating even more opportunities for growth and progress.

Our CEO, Fahim Ahmed, put it best: “Being named in Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch as we mark 10 years of Pathao reflects how far we have come, the difference we continue to make in people’s lives, and our commitment to building a more connected and empowered Bangladesh.”

Being named to Forbes Asia’s 100 to Watch is a moment of pride for us, but it is also a reminder that our work is far from done. As we celebrate 10 years of impact, we look ahead with gratitude and ambition, ready to serve, connect, and empower millions more in the years to come.