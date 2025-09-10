Ariana Grande wins top honor at MTV VMAs as Lady Gaga, Rose also take home major awards

Ariana Grande claimed the top prize at the MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday, winning Video of the Year for Brighter Days Ahead, which also earned Best Pop Song. The ceremony took place near New York City.

The 32-year-old artist appeared visibly emotional while accepting the award, thanking her fans for their ongoing support. “Thank you for growing with me and being so supportive of me as a human being,” she said, adding a humorous nod to her “therapist and gay people” during her earlier acceptance speech.

Lady Gaga also had a standout night, winning Artist of the Year, beating out big names like Kendrick Lamar, Bad Bunny, Taylor Swift, and The Weeknd. She also took home Best Collaboration for Die with a Smile, her duet with Bruno Mars.

Rose, who rose to fame with K-pop group Blackpink and is now pursuing a solo career, received Song of the Year for APT, co-written with Bruno Mars.

Sabrina Carpenter won Best Album of the Year for Short n’ Sweet.

The show featured a retro vibe, with performances from music legends like Mariah Carey, Busta Rhymes, and Ricky Martin, while rising stars like Doja Cat and Tate McRae embraced choreography inspired by the 1980s and 1990s.

Despite multiple nominations, Kendrick Lamar, who recently dominated the Grammy Awards, went home empty-handed.

Unlike last year’s politically charged ceremony, this year’s VMAs remained largely apolitical, avoiding any direct messages or endorsements.