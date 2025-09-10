EC releases draft list of 42,618 polling stations

Election Commission (EC) has released a draft list of 42,618 polling stations for the upcoming 13th parliamentary election, increasing the number by 468 from 42,150 stations used in January 2024 election.

EC Senior Secretary Akhtar Ahmed shared the update with reporters on Wednesday at Nirbachan Bhaban in Dhaka, stating that each polling station was planned for an average of 300 voters.

The final list of polling stations is scheduled to be published on October 20, ahead of the general election expected in early February 2026.

According to EC, the country now has 12,61,61,201 registered voters; including 6,39,28,809 men, 6,23,06,177 women and 1,185 transgender individuals.

The draft outlines 2,44,046 polling booths within 42,618 polling stations.

Of these, 1,14,939 booths are designated for male voters, based on one booth per 600 males and 1,29,107 booths for female voters, with one booth for every 500 females.

EC will accept objections and suggestions regarding the draft list until September 25, resolve complaints by October 12 and finalize the list on October 20.

Regarding surveillance measures, EC clarified on September 8 that it has no role in installing CCTV or body-worn cameras at polling stations for the upcoming election.

This clarification was made in a letter signed by EC Secretariat Deputy Secretary Rashedul Islam and sent to Senior Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs, in response to an earlier query from the ministry on the matter.