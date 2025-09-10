Three London Underground lines partly running on day three of Tube strikes

Three London Underground lines are running – albeit with part suspensions – as the TfL walkout hits day three. It comes after the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) members strike.

Union members voted overwhelmingly to take action after negotiations failed to resolve a long-running dispute over pay and conditions, following the union’s demand for a 32‑hour week vs TfL’s 3.4 per cent pay rise offer.

The Tube strikes will mean from Monday (September 8) through to 8am on Friday (September 12) there will be little or no service expected across the whole Tube network. There are also walkouts over separate pay grievances on the DLR from yesterday (Tuesday, September 9) through to (Thursday, September 11).

It comes as TfL yesterday confirmed one Tube line will run entirely normally yesterday (Tuesday, September 9) with a second running part of its usual route. Bosses say enough non-RMT staff have turned up for work despite the ongoing Tube strikes meaning it can operate the Northern line in full.

In addition to this on the London Underground network, the Piccadilly line is partly running on the section between Rayners Lane and Hammersmith.

Earlier today, TfL spokesperson said: “There are currently no Tube services running – today is more likely to be similar to Monday’s type of service due to which staff are on strike. As part of our travel advice on the website, it does say not to expect any services until 8am on the Tube, so there’ll be a clearer picture of what we can/can’t run later in the morning.”

However it is now clear that despite disruption to most services, there are some Tubes running for Londoners today. The strikes will have such a severe impact on the capital that US rapper Post Malone has rescheduled his shows at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium planned for September 7 and September 8, for September 21 and September 22. Tickets to both shows will be valid for the rescheduled dates.

Many people will also be wondering exactly why the Elizabeth line won’t be affected. And it’s because contrary to popular belief, it’s not a London Underground line. The Elizabeth line uses full-sized, National Rail-standard trains and infrastructure, unlike other TfL services which operate on their own lines.