Shibir won DUCSU polls by striking deal with AL: Mirza Abbas

BNP Standing Committee Member Mirza Abbas has alleged that Islami Chhatra Shibir secured victory in Dhaka University Central Students’ Union (DUCSU) election by striking a secret deal with Awami League and securing votes from Chhatra League supporters.

Speaking at a memorial meeting in Chattogram on Wednesday, organized in remembrance of former BNP Vice Chairman Abdullah Al Noman, Abbas claimed that although the election result may appear to show BNP-backed candidates losing, he believes the outcome reflects deeper political manipulation.

“There’s no way Jamaat-e-Islami could have secured so many votes at Dhaka University. It doesn’t add up. I’m not saying Jamaat rigged the election; but there’s a clear sign of a deep conspiracy. While other parties were united in opposing Awami League’s return to power, secretly, Awami League gave all of Chhatra League’s votes to Jamaat,” said Abbas.

He further claimed that both inside and outside the country, conspiracies are being hatched against BNP because, in his view, the party alone stands for country’s independence, sovereignty and protection of people’s rights.

Addressing accusations against BNP activists, Abbas said, “Some say BNP members committed various acts after August 5; that’s not true. Awami League and Jamaat have both committed misdeeds, often working together and BNP is being blamed for everything. I won’t say our boys did nothing wrong; maybe they couldn’t resist certain temptations, but that doesn’t justify this blanket blame.”

He also reiterated party leader Tarique Rahman’s stance against criminal elements within BNP, warning that anyone involved in extortion, violence or land grabbing will be removed.

“Our leader has clearly said there will be no place for such people in BNP. If anyone still doesn’t change, there will be consequences,” he warned.

In a moment of reflection, Abbas acknowledged that the party had failed to properly recognize the contributions of Abdullah Al Noman.

“He had given a lot to the party, and we had a responsibility to repay that. But we failed. When remorse sets in, the mind no longer resists. I must admit; we were unfair to him,” he said.

The meeting was chaired by Golam Akbar Khondaker, BNP Chairperson’s adviser and former convener of BNP’s Chattogram North district unit.

Chattogram City BNP President Dr. Shahadat Hossain, BNP Organizing Secretary for Chattogram Division Mahbuber Rahman Shamim, Central Information and Research Secretary Qader Gani Chowdhury and other senior BNP leaders also addressed the gathering. Abdullah Al Noman’s son, Saeed Al Noman, also spoke.