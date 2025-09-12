Ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro sentenced to 27yrs in prison

Brazil’s Supreme Court has sentenced former President Jair Bolsonaro to 27 years in prison for conspiring to overthrow President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in 2022.

Four of the five judges ruled him guilty on all charges, while one favored acquittal.

The 70-year-old Bolsonaro, who led Brazil from 2019 to 2022, is currently under house arrest. Seven others, including former ministers and military officials, were also convicted.

Bolsonaro claims he is a victim of political persecution. The ruling has drawn international attention, with former US President Donald Trump expressing surprise and criticism, citing Bolsonaro’s alleged harassment and previously imposing tariffs on Brazilian products.