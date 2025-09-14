EC to launch voter registration, NID services for Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia

The Election Commission (EC) of Bangladesh is set to begin the process of voter registration and National Identity Card (NID) issuance for Bangladeshi expatriates in Malaysia, aiming to ensure their participation in the upcoming 13th National Parliamentary Elections.

According to EC officials, the inaugural programme is scheduled to take place by Wednesday, September 17.

Election Commissioner Md Anwarul Islam Sarkar, who arrived in Malaysia on Saturday, will formally inaugurate the initiative.

Confirming the development, Mohammad Kamruzzaman, Private Secretary to the Election Commissioner, told BSS that the programme will be held within the announced timeframe.

The move is part of the EC’s broader plan to include overseas Bangladeshis in the electoral process, granting them voting rights and access to essential national documentation.